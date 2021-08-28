Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Fuel scarcity has continued to bite hard in Owerri and environs, as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) strike enters day three.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Filling Stations operating in the state capital were shut down, as operators insisted that the state government should comply with a court order which ordered payment of compensation for one of its members, whose filling station was destroyed by the past administration of Gov. Rochas Okorocha.

As the strike continues, black operators are having a field day selling PMS at N500 per litre. It was observed that there are fewer cars and buses on the roads and streets of Owerri and environs, just as all the filling stations along Egbu road, Aba and Port Harcourt Roads, were underlock and key.

Our correspondent who monitored the development observed that some passengers were stranded on Thursday evening, with most of them trekking home under heavy downpour.

This is as price of transport fare within Owerri metropolis continued to soar. The usual N50 fare charged by commercial buses, Busimo, has been increased between N100 to N150 irrespective of the location.

One of the stranded passengers, Miss Esther Onwukwe, said she resorted to trekking because of the hike on transport fare.

“I reside at Egbu. Usually I pay N50 from Egbu to Owerri town, to stop at Fore Service junction, but the price has increased from N100 to N150 and there is no indication that the situation will change.

“The government and the petroleum dealers should quickly resolve this problem and end this strike action” she said.