The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), has decried the worsening insecurity in the country, appealed to government at both the federal and state to step up action against banditry and kidnapping in schools.

It also called on school administrators to prioritise the welfare and mental well-being of students in there various campuses and lodge at all times while assuring them of their support.

This contained in a statement the students’ body issued on Friday by

National Vice President Special Duties, Comrade Odiahi Ikhine, after its Edo State Convention held from 22nd to 24th of August 2021 at the famous Federal Polytechnic Auchi.

The leadership of the students body, lamented the incessant attack and kidnapping along the Benin -Auchi highway, which they described as a death trap.

The statement partly read, “NANS called on the federal and state government and by extension all security agencies to please intensify their efforts in the fight against banditry and kidnapping mostly along the Benin-Auchi Expressway that has become a death trap.”

It noted that during the convention in Edo, nine joint executive committee of the association were inaugurated to pilot the affairs of the union in the state for the next one years with Comr. Moses Emmanuel as Chairman and Comr. Alari- Enoma Edosa Public relations officer.

The statement added, “NANS called on the management of Edo State Polytechnic Usen, to consider the mental health and ability of her students when drawing up their academic calendar and avoid rush that negates the NBTE Basic minimum requirement for a semester so as not to defeat the primary essence of education which is to learn effectively without undue and avoidable mental stress.

“NANS appreciated the management of the University of Benin on its visible efforts towards making UNIBEN one of the foremost citadel of learning in the country and equally called on them to ensure that the forth coming Student union election is conducted in a free and fair manner without any form of interference.

“The Acting Vice Chancellor, Ambrose Alliyu University, Prof Benson Osadolor within his little time in office has proven that he is a man that believes in equity and due process. NANS is optimistic that he will extend his due process mantra to the students rhyme by ensuring that at all level, leadership is not imposed on the students but rather students will from the halls of residences, departments, up to SUG level be given the democratic privilege to decide who represents them without any form of deprivation or imposition.

“We assure him of the continuous cooperation of NANS while looking forward to a date for the re-conduct of the cancelled union election for the 2020/2021 academic session.

“The Acting Rector of Auchi Polytechnic Engr. Mustapha Zubair has demonstrated in the highest capacity, his ability to lead and manage both capital and Human Resources considering the huge changes that has visibly taken place within the polytechnic and it’s host community ever since his appointment and the students community will in no distant time engage the Hon. Minister of Education and the presidency in the interest of Nigeria students and fair treatment to a deserving fellow.”