By Favour Goodness

Operatives of the Enugu Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 42 suspected internet fraudsters in separate operations in Awka and Enugu.

29 of the suspects were arrested in Awka while 13 were arrested in Enugu following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

The suspects are: Chimezie Anyamutaku, Chinonso Dominic, Onyekachi Nwankwo,Ikenna Austin, Chinonso Anthony Caesar,Felix Okechukwu Chikagu, Dera Okoye, Victor Onyebuchi, Emmanuel Ifeanyi,Emeka Izu John, Raphael Gbughemobi,Okorie Charles,Onyeoji Chukwuemeka,Enem Bontis Obinna Udoka,Chibueze Udechukwu Ofor, Lawrence Oyegu, Soburu Kingsley, and Ikechukwu Umeakunne.

Others include Pascal Benjamin,Emeka Valentine,Nzube Kenneth Paul, Kelechi Elvis,Emmanuel Nwugo, Henry Onyebuchi Okoli,Uchechukwu Kachi ,Onyekachi Promise,Innocent Victor Ikenna ,Ekene Emmanuel, Chisom Nwora, Emmanuel Dimgba, Martin Chukwudalu, Nweze Desmond, Franklin Archibong, Austin Ikpeoha, Arinze Osakwe, Chukwuemeka Franklin, Emmanuel Murewa, Echefulam Uche, Ugochukwu Eze, Goodman Samuel, Emmanuel Nwoye and Ekene Udeh.

Some of the items recovered from them include laptops, several phones and nine luxury vehicles including two Lexus ES350, one Acura ZDX , one Lexus GS300, a Toyota Camry sedan, a Mercedes Benz ML320, one Lexus RX330, a Lexus ES330 and one Mercedes Benz GLK350.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.