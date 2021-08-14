Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



The highest decision making body of the Indigenous People of Biafra; the Directorate of States has announced the suspension of their Mondays sit-at-home.

The pro Biafra group had announced that every Monday, the entire South East Region of Nigeria and some parts of South South will be on lockdown or what they described as ‘Ghost town’ in an attempt to force the Federal Government to release their leader, Nnamdi Kanu who has been in detention since June.

Advertisement

However, while appearing on their radio programme on Friday night, the Head of the Directorate of States, Chika Edoziem announced the suspension of the action.

He said they will henceforth, declare sit-at-home whenever their leader will be making appearance in court and not every Monday anymore.

“I wish to announce this very evening, that as directed by the highest command of this noble movement, our Monday Ghost Town or sit-at-home in Biafra land, stands suspended for now,” Edoziem said.

Continuing, he said ” The weekly sit-at-home stands suspended, which means in the coming Monday, there will be no Ghost Town in Biafraland.

“Our sit-at-home will be on each court date when our leader, Onye Ndu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be appearing in court.”

He enjoined their members to continue praying for their leader “that his health may not fail him and grant him victory for Biafrans.”

The Monday, 9th August sit-at-home received condemnation in some quarters especially, as it affected the students writing National Examination Council, NECO, Mathematics exam.

With this recent development, reason might have prevailed as the sit-at-home wasn’t in the interest of the economy of Ndigbo.