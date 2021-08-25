Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Over 30 persons have been reportedly burnt to death by suspected Fulani Bandits in a fresh attack in Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The massacre reportedly occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving women, children and the aged dead in their sleep.The attackers also burnt houses with food items.

It was also gathered that several houses were razed down. This development is coming barely a week after 27 travelers were ruthlessly killed in Gada-biyu – Rukuba road, still in Jos North LGA.

An eyewitness who confirmed this development to newsmen revealed that over 30 people were killed. He disclosed that the area is swarming with security operatives.

David Zaion, a member of the community, who confirmed the incident, said that attackers invaded the community and killed everything on sight.