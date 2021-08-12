Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The family of Nebolisa from Enugwu-Agidi in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state said that their three brothers allegedly abducted by the police have been released.

Mr Clement Nebolisa, one of the victims said they were released early hours of Thursday.

Reacting, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga debunked the allegation, saying that “police had no such report.”

He said that the abduction report had been trending and nobody had come forward to give police detailed information on it.

Ikenga said the call messages received from some people that had called him was that the three people allegedly abducted have been released, which Clement had collaborated.

“I received another call claiming they have been released but I am yet to get the identity of the people that took them away from the hospital,” he said.

Clement had alleged that himself, Chukwunonso Nebolisa and Kingsley Nebolisa were abducted by the police and taken to unknown destination on Aug. 9 at about 7pm while they were going home from Aguleri where they did dredging work that they members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“We are not members of IPOB and had done nothing wrong other than being young Igbo boys and law-abiding citizens,” he said.

According to him, on getting to a military checkpoint at Awkuzu junction, their vehicle was fired at multiple times without any cause by the military men manning the check point.

“Mr Chukwuma Adazu who was one of the occupants of the vehicle was fatally shot and he died immediately while Clement and Nonso Nebolisa sustained various degrees of bullet injuries.

“The military officers who shot at them on realizing their mistake helped stop a vehicle that took them to the hospital.

“We got a police report before the body of Chukwuma Adazu was deposited in the morgue while the remaining two victims were admitted in the hospital for treatment of gun shot wounds.

“While still on hospital admission, at about 11 pm of Aug.11, some men identified as police officers by the hospital security guards, came in a commando-style and abducted Chukwunonso Nebolisa who was just operated upon on Aug. 10,” Clement said.

He said that Chukwunonso was abducted alongside his two younger brothers namely Kingsley Nebolisa and Innocent Nebolisa who were attending to them.

“The whereabout of these innocent victims remain unknown till this moment.

“The families are yet to know where the police took them to and why . Nonso was shot in the stomach by the military and barely recovering from the surgery he underwent .

“It’s unprofessional and reckless for the police to act in this manner without consideration for the health of the victim.

“Nothing must happen to these innocent victims of violence by state actors.

“Please help share this story until it gets to the right authorities….,” he said.