By Favour Goodness

Three suspected vandals were recently arraigned at the Federal High Court in Enugu alleged involvement in vandalizing high tension cables and insulators belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The suspects identified as, Njoku Onyeka, Anayochi Onuigbo and Sunday Ude, were slammed with a four count charge of conspiracy to commit felony, unlawful damage and removal of about four rolls of high tension wires, unlawful removal of three insulators from electricity poles and unlawful meddling with about four rolls of electricity high tension cables and insulators.

In a release issued by the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, he said that the offences are punishable under Section 1(9) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap. M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He equally confirmed that the suspects were granted bail in the sum of 2 million Naira each and 2 sureties in like sum, while the matter was adjourned to 14th October, 2021.

Similarly, at Nachi, in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, a vandal suspect identified as Ekene Nnadi, a native of Nsukka was arrested by the Vigilante team in the community for vandalizing St. Mary’s Distribution Substation located at Ugbueze, Nachi. Nnadi was arrested in an uncompleted building within the locality along with the vandalized items and his tools which include, spanners, saw and some cables.

In a related development, two suspected vandals, identified as, Nwaorie Sampson and Ekeoma Onyema, both from Ebonyi State were arrested by Umucheke Community Vigilante group for vandalizing three transformers and eight high tension poles located at Umu Ogbomu in Isiekenesi Community of Ideato South Local Government Area, Imo State.

Items recovered from the suspects include, 90 meters of 95mm, 4 copper upriser, 8Nos feeder pillar unit and 6No copper bar.

All arrested suspects have been handed over to the respective Police Division in those areas, along with the items recovered from them, for proper investigation and possible prosecution.

Ezeh commended the efforts of the various vigilante groups as well as members of the Electricity Committee in apprehending these vandals that have sworn to always inflict untold hardship on innocent citizens, depriving them of quality supply and comfort.

“This is a clear indication that all our cry to our stakeholders for support and collaboration in ensuring that these installations located within their immediate environments are protected from these undesirable elements, is yielding the desired result”, Ezeh said.

He encouraged customers not to relent and should see themselves as critical stakeholders and partners committed to ensuring that EEDC’s efforts in providing quality and reliable service is actualized and sustained.