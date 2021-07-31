Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Team Nigeria suffered another setback in Tokyo after its highly ranked basketball team D’Tigers crashed out of the games.

D’Tigers lost their third Group B game in the men’s basketball event of the Tokyo Olympics 71-80 to Italy.

It was their third loss, and they finished bottom of their group.

D’Tigers’ loss followed the shattering news that sprinter Blessing Okagbare, will not take part in the semi-finals of the Olympics 100m semi-final on Saturday evening over doping.

Okagbare, a medal hope, will also no longer take part in the 200 metres.

Okagbare’s suspension was the latest blow for Nigeria’s athletics team after 10 members were ruled ineligible for the Tokyo Games on Wednesday for failing to meet minimum testing requirements.