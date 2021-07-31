Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

As part of the international conferences, negotiations and diplomatic moves to achieve the Independence of Biafra, BIM- MASSOB leader, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has called on the United Nations not to resort to double standards in investigating the atrocities committed by Nigeria against Biafra.

He also said that the issues should not be swept under the carpets because Biafrans are black people.

Recall that Biafra is the 46th member of the United Nations Unrepresented peoples organisation, which also has Oduduwa, and Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) as members.

Uwazuruike, who was represented at the virtual conference meeting represented by Chris Mocha from the state of Biafra, said he expected the world body to look into the evidence of atrocities committed by the Nigerian government against the people of Biafra from 1960 till the present time; a report which BIM- MASSOB forwarded to UNPO office since last September 2020.

The meeting, which had the UNPO, Head, legal team, Mr. Ralph Bunche as the moderator, was convened to know the problem of each UNPO member state and fashion out ways they could work together.

Uwazuruike explained that there was nothing much to say here that has not been said in the past regarding the actualization of Biafra as a separate state from Nigeria, adding that Biafra’s case against Nigeria was clear and can never be wished away.

“We expect the United Nations to look into our case and do justice to our factual evidence of the atrocities committed by the Nigerian state against the people of Biafra from 1960 till the present time; a report which BIM-MASSOB forwarded to your office September last year.

“Our case against Nigeria is a special case and can not be wished away.

“We are looking forward to when UN grants our request and free the state of Biafra of a population of over 50 million people and who are majority Christians, and when the lives and properties of our people will be protected,” he said.

Meanwhile, he stated that it is on record that the world and its United Nations have encouraged and supported peoples exercising their right of self-determination in the contemporary times with acts of active help and participation in order to see the process through to consummation stressing, ‘there is obvious examples of this practice in Europe and the United States of America’.

Our people of Biafra have been treated differently, is it because we are blacks? Uwazuruike asked.