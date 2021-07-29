Advertisement

Avocats Sans Frontieres France (ASF) – Lawyers without borders has commenced training of key officers of the various security agencies in Enugu State for the promotion of respect for human rights in their agencies.

Speaking at the end of a 2-day training workshop titled: ‘Strengthening The National Actors’ Capacities And Advocating For Ending Severe Human Rights Violations In Nigeria’ (SAFE), yesterday, the Head of Office of ASF in Nigeria, Mrs Angela Uwandu, said the training was aimed at addressing torture, extra-judicial killing and arbitrary detention perpetrated in their facilities.

Uwandu explained the training would bridge the knowledge gap in regards to human right among security agencies to improve their capacity and knowledge to be able to respect human rights.

According to her, the training which is holding at Sunshine Hotel, would bring to the promotion of human rights and its respect in Nigeria.

She disclosed that with reduction in arbitrary detention, it would help in decogestion of correctional centers in the country.

“Today ASF is organizing a training for security agencies on the platform of SAFE project, a human rights initiative of ASFF in partnership with Nigerian Bar Association, NBA and Carmelite Prisoners Interest Organization, CAPIO. The training of security agencies from both police, Army, Correctional service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, DSS and many others is aimed at addressing core torture, extra-judicial killing and arbitrary detention perpetrated by security agencies.

“The project is organizing the second training for security agencies in Enugu State and we are training 25 security agencies and believing that when they go back, they will be able train their colleagues.

“We are using the training opportunity to promote knowledge on social act and create awareness on the anti social Act which criminalizes torture up to 25 years imprisonment. We are also calling for implementation of this Act so that officers who are found responsible for violating people’s right will be prosecuted”

In his remark, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State, Chief Miletus Eze, pledged that the state would partner with the group in the fight against violations of human rights.

Represented by a senior staff of the ministry, Dr (Mrs) Obioma Chike-Okehi, the AG said that human security cannot be achieved without the protection of human rights.

Eze expressed regrets that the stakeholders responsible for enforcing the instruments are its core violators.

He said the unending cases of intimidation, brutality and killings being witnessed by Nigerians at the hand of those who were meant to protect them calls for serious concern.