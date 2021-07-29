Advertisement

By Favour Goodness



The Indigenous People of Biafra has given an ultimatum of August 8 for its leader Nnamdi Kanu to be released from DSS custody else the south-east would be shut down from August 9.



IPOB’s head, directorate of state, Chika Edoziem stated this in a release on Wednesday.



The group also maintained that self determination had never been found in any country’s constitution to be an offence.

Kanu was reportedly arrested a month ago in Kenya and extradited to Nigeria to continue his trial bordering on treason and felony.



Part of the statement read, “The Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra is very much aware of the strategy of the government of Nigeria to subject the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra worldwide, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to media trial and to convict him in the public before giving him that public conviction, an official stamp of the compromised Nigerian judicial system.



“The global community knows that self determination is not a crime; the Nigerian government knows equally that self determination does not in any way constitute any known offence stipulated in their constitution and therefore do not have any case against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.



“In recognition of the above facts and truths, the Directorate of State of the Indigenous People of Biafra demands herewith an unconditional and immediate release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on or before August 8, 2021, failing which we shall commence a weekly lock down of Biafraland, starting on Monday, August 9, 2021.



“For the avoidance of doubt, this total lockdown of Biafraland will take place every week until our leader is released unconditionally. This weekly lockdown is simply one of the measures we shall put in place to ensure that our leader is released hale and hearty.”



The group also urged governors and leaders of the south-east and others, who allegedly had a hand in the arrest of Kanu, to pray that nothing untoward happens to him in detention, saying the land of Biafra would not accommodate them if that happens.