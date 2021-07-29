Advertisement

A nongovernmental organisation, Network of Disable Women (NDW), on Wednesday, appealed to the Federal Government to end the insecurity in the country.

While describing the killings in the South East particularly in Enugu as unacceptable called on the security agencies and the unknown gunmen to stop the carnage going on secretly in the region.

State Coordinator of NDW, Udeinya Chinyere, stated this during a Press Conference tagged ‘insecurity and it’s effect on women with disability’.

Advertisement

Udeinya said the press conference became necessary because the insecurity in the country especially in the South East affects them most and want the government to find away to address all the contentious issues that were breeding insecurity.

She, said that women and children bear the major brunt arising from targeted killings and conflict and are often time the worst hit.

“We are therefore concerned about this spate of violence pervading the nation. We call on the government to take action to end the insecurity and bloodshed.

“Government should improve safety measures. Everybody should drop their weapons. Those being killed at both divide either by security agents or unknown gunmen they are our children, husbands, wives and relations.”

Udeinya, however appealed to the government to set up Close Circuit Television (CCTV) in strategic locations including in streets and strengthen the capacity of security personnel to manning them.

“Nigeria’s security forces are stretched, dogged with allegations of corruption and abuse and the country is awash with small arms and light weapons in middle of an economic recession, high unemployment and food insecurity. The increasing rate of crime and violence is alarming and of great concern to everyone. Few can sleep soundly for fear and uncertainty is unbearable.

“Nigeria is inflicted with thousand cuts and hemorrhaging and we need to stop the bleeding and mindless deaths. The insecurity endangers the continued existence of the country, and every citizens is at risk.”