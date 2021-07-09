Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra state in his capacity as the National Leader and Chairman of Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has reconstituted a 12-man peace/reconciliation and National Outreach Committee for the party.

The committee has a former National Chairman of the Party, Sen. Victor Umeh as Chairman.

Advertisement

The Committee is to reconcile aggrieved members of the party and resolve any lingering problems in the party in any Local Government Area, so that APGA could approach the Nov. 6 Governorship election as a strong and united party.

The Committee will also engage in wide stakeholders’ outreach to build a formidable coalition across the state for the party as well as engage in other measures that would help the party to succeed.

Umeh, while speaking after their inaugural meeting, thanked the Governor for the confidence reposed in them and assured that they would carry out the assignment given to them with utmost sincerity, honesty and diligence.

“This is in a bid to ensure that the party emerges victorious during the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election.’’

He, then, appealed to all members of the party to give the Committee maximum cooperation to deliver on the job.

In his remarks, the Secretary to Anambra State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu said that they should do their job judiciously to ensure that no member of the party would be left behind or aggrieved.

The Committee has a former Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Mr Emeka Sibeudu, an Engineer as its Secretary.

Other members of the Committee are Dr Uju Okeke, a former House of Representatives Member, Awka North and South, Mr Anayo Nnebe, Igwe Rowland Odegbo of Nteje, current Speaker, Anambra State of House of Assembly, Mr Uche Okafor, Special Adviser to Governor on Political Matters, Mr Ifeatu Obi-Okoye.

The rest are Anambra State Chairman of APGA, Sir Norbert Obi, APGA State Secretary, Mr Tony Ifeanya, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, as well as Chief of Staff to Governor, Chief Primus Odili.