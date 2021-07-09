Advertisement

The INEC ordered primary election for all the parties participating in this year Anambra gubernatorial election ended on the 1st of this month with victors and vanquished emerging. It is now time for counting of gains and losses .For the electoral delegates particularly those of PDP, it was a season of harvest, a windfall that many wished to continue at least till end of this year. However, for some failed aspirants who wore the shoes, the pinching has not faded, some are now in sober reflection, the realities of a failed project or foreclosed aspiration is gradually dawning on them, there was a heavy toll on finances of some of these aspirants,the depletion of bank accounts is quite astonishing. The number of Fund Raisers, Friends and Lenders is discomforting and somehow creating mild headache for some of these aspirants.Elections in Anambra State have become capital intensive, they are not for financial dwarfs. And probably, because Willie Obiano and his party, APGA retrogressed the state by entrenching unmitigated governmental failures in the past seven years,this must have precipitated large number of governorship aspirants, there is intense clamour for change .There were heavy spendings by some of these office seekers, from dishing out of palliative materials during COVID19 lockdown to touring of 326 wards with bags of money, meetings and monetary handshakes with delegates .It was a really a financial haemorrhage for some of these guber hunters.

It is quite interesting that these aspirants are of hybrid, there are the neophytes or greenhorns that is new breed politicians mostly those that sauntered to Anambra State from America to become the governor, there are the election veterans, the serial contestants, spoilers and the political nomads.And for months, the landscape of Anambra State was dotted with or decorated with all kinds of campaign billboards and posters. The aerial view of the State showed that it was like a carnival of posters and billboards .The inscriptions in those billboards were alluring and aphorism, some conveyed the character, vision, achievement and profession of some of these aspirants.

Now, check out some of these aspirants and what they wrote in their billboards.

Hon. Chris Emeka Azubogu wrote …” MR PROJECT” A reminder of several projects he attracted to his Federal Constituency so as governor there is likelihood for more projects .

Hon. Azuka Okwuosa’s billboard says …. ” Finally, It is Broken…. Together, We fix it” Apparently, Chief Azuka Okwuosa in his billboards was trying to reply Professor Charles Soludo who in 2017 while supporting Obiano,s second term bid was quoted as saying ” It is not broken,why trying to fix it” meaning that Obiano was doing well then, no need for change.

Architect Geoff Onyejegbu wrote …….. “Anambra First, Build Back Better ” a language of an architect.

Val Chineto Ozigbo, his billboards say ” Ka Anambra Chawapu” the potential governor knows how he will restore Anambra State to Peter Obi’s golden era. As he zigzagged across the Corporate World, he acquired a powerful sense of what ordinary people thought, hoped and wanted, Val Ozigbo is urbane, efficient and ordered.

Hon.Chukwuma Umeoji, his billboards bear……. “The Voice We Deserve” Actually, the grassroots in APGA desired the Voice but the political bandits that kidnapped APGA some years back silenced the voice.

Dr Godwin Maduka captioned his own …. ..”Evidence 2021″Very generous and his evident sense of a common humanity and ever admirable humour endeared him to PDP members.He wanted to spring a surprise at the PDP primaries but Christian Uba’s peculiar mess stifled every thing.

Dr Wilson Chidozie Nwankwo inscripted in his several billboards ………..” A New Anambra Is Possible”. CHIDO is a Pentecostal Christian, a wealthy industrialist and philantropist. He dabbled into turbulent waters of politics with an element of divinity “Thus says the Lord” Actualising the divine mandate in APC, a party that obscures truth,that harbours impunity without conscience, without ideology but with demonology, Chido’s involvement with the party baffled many.Those prophecies are now in questionable ground because mortal being like Senator Andy Uba cannot truncate the will of God.

Chief JonnBosco Onunkwo…… ” New Covenant For Liberation of

Ndi Anambra ” (Ifediche)

Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo…….. Anambra Families” (OputaIfedi)

Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo (Ewepudike) his billboards say… “Greater Anambra State is Assured”

Dr Obiora Okonkwo it was simply……DIKEORA 202I, a reticent and an audacious caption, Dr Okonkwo is a true schemer and a sharp shooter but he narrowly missed the target.

Chief George Muoghalu, a persistent and consistent electoral failure, his billboards say……… “Anambra Ga Di Nma Ozo” What of Nigeria under his party, will Nigeria be better again?

I noticed some few days ago that some of these campaign billboards are speedily disappearing from the public glare, the losers are retreating for another time while the few winners are restrategezing for final push to Agu Awka come November 6th, 2021.That is game of politics, some are rejoicing while others are licking their wounds because promises and prophecies have failed. Let whoever will emerge as the next governor of Anambra State harness and harmonize those noble visions in the Billboards for greater Anambra.

