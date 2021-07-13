Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will start holding its congresses from July 31.

Advertisement Who will win Anambra Guber Election? Soludo [APGA]

Ozigbo [PDP]

Andy Uba [APC]

Ifeanyi Uba [YPP] View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The new date was contained in a letter dated July 11, and addressed to Mahmoud Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The ruling party had postponed the congresses, which were earlier scheduled to begin July 24.

“We refer to our letter reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/20, dated 10, June, 2021, on the above subject and wish to inform the commission that the party has rescheduled its congresses and national convention to a later date which will be communicated to you,” the party had said.

But in the recent letter signed by Mai Mala Buni, chairman of the APC caretaker committee, and Akpan Akpanudoedehe, national secretary, the party said the local government and state congresses will begin when the exercise is completed at ward level.

“Further to our letter referenced APC/NHDC/INEC/19/021/29 dated 6th July on the above subject, we write to please inform you that the congresses will now commence on the 31st July, 2021, starting with the ward congress,” the letter reads.

“Local and state congress will follow sequentially upon the completion of the ward congress.”