By Favour Goodness

The Peoples Democratic party (PDP) Ebonyi state chapter, has dismissed as fake news viral social media reports clamming three National Assembly members from the state were making plans to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Eight out of the nine members of the National Assembly from the state belonged to the opposition party.

The party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Silas Onu, accused the APC government in the state of fabricating the fake news to create false popularity.

Onu, in the statement, described APC as a sinking ship, saying none of its members will ever contemplating joining the party.

He said: “our attention has been drawn to a lame Facebook publication by a depressed apologist of the APC government of Ebonyi State that PDP National Assembly members are set to join their sinked ship.

“Ebonyians are called upon to totally ignore that depressed delusion emanating from a depraved and abandoned political hack seeking attention for a possible reward from a government that thrives on lies, falsehood and insults as a strategy for governance.

“For the sake of emphasis, no one is interested in returning to slavery. PDP is stronger than ever and will continue to consolidate on its gains as God has redeemed us from the grip of tyranny.”