By Favour Goodness

Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Nov. 6. Anambra governorship election, has sued for peace among supporters not to jeopardize the party chances.

Ozigbo was reacting on a protest at the grounds of the High Court of Anambra state by a group of alleged members of the PDP under the aegis of Independent Leaders Forum against the Hon. Justice Obiorah Nwabunike, which also claims among others the alleged conspiracy between Chief Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto and Sen. Ugochukwu Uba to undermine the party in the state.

A statement signed by his Media aide, Mr Ephraim Adiele on Tuesday, said that Ozigno believes that the judicial system is rugged enough to do justice on the matter.

“Ozigbo is a nationally recognised peace advocate, calls for calm among Ndi Anambra and the discontinuance of any further protests, as well as an end to the victimisation of respected members of the judiciary like Hon. Justice Obiorah, whom by virtue of their esteemed offices must entertain all matters brought to their courts.

“He, in the same vein, calls for an end to the victimisation of Chief Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto, whom he describes as an industrial icon of Nigeria and pride to Ndi Anambra among many industrial giants in the state.

“He expresses his confidence that the current judicial issues will be a thing of the past and will lead to the ultimate betterment of Ndi Anambra,” Adiele added.

The statement reads:

