*says it’s not over yet

*wins Michael Okpara award for Philanthropy

From Chuks Collins, Awka

Until the lingering crises rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP )in Anambra state over multiple governorship election primaries are satisfactorily resolved, one of its most aggrieved aspirants, Dr Maduka said he will remain in the party.

Dr Maduka made this disclosure in an interview with journalists yesterday as part fallout of his recent hosting of the party’s adhoc and statutory delegates who were reportedly denied voting opportunity at its primary election of June 26, 2021.

Maduka has also clinched that Dr Michael Okpara special award of “The Philanthropist of the Millennium”, for his selfless efforts in upgrading the society.

The award which was in commemoration of the centenary celebration of the late first premier of defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara in whose era of leadership the region witnessed massive industrial, economic and infrastructural revolution and was also position to rule the world, just like Maduka has so far been doing.

The presenters of the unique award that included Chief Uzodinma Okpara, a son of the late premier, noted that Dr Maduka was reputed to have taken after Okpara in so many aspects of life, hence the honour to encourage and motivate him further.

The governorship aspirant in an interview with journalists shortly after that consequent upon the rancorous primaries he will remain in the party to see the final outcome of the complications.

One faction of the party held her own primary at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre in Awka which produced Mr Valentine Ozigbo as the candidate, while another faction led by Chief Chris Uba held its primary in a school premises within the town, same day. It produced Senator Ugochukwu Uba as its own flag-bearer. The situation consequently threw the party and her members in quandary as every faction then relocated the battle to courtrooms. Since then orders and counter orders have been flying in every direction from both Abuja and Awka High Courts.

Dr Maduka who unconfirmed sources has been linked to a couple of political parties as possible options admitted that if the PDP matter was not resolved in his favour he will decamp to another party to actualize his governorship ambition.

He asked rather rhetorically, “today who is the candidate of the PDP?

“I want to know; who is the candidate of the PDP for the 2021 governorship election in Anambra state?”

He noted that until these nagging important issue was resolved, his relationship with the party would be at half mast. That it was why all the PDP flags in from of his campaign headquarters were being flown at half mast since the day of the controversial primary elections.

He went on, “I know that almost 85 percent of the statuatory and adhoc delegates want me to be the candidate. We will wait for the final resolution on who the candidate of the party is. People want me and we know that if the primary election is properly conducted today to determine the party’s flag-bearer, I, Maduka, will be the person. I am the candidate of the masses.

All I can tell you now is that if at the end PDP did not make me the candidate of the party, I will decamp to another party to run for the governorship position of the state, i can assure you of that, he stated.

He pointed out that he chose the PDP before as a party to run for the position and now if it is possible to run without the party he will not hestitate do so. “I will go where the people want me to go. I love them and they love me. Am delighted with their undying support for me”, he stated.

That he joined politics to change the state’s political narrative, noting that if he becomes the governor of Anambra state he will make a great difference .

Describing himself as a quintessential village man, the international medical expert said that if elected the governor of the state, he will revolutionise the economy of the state to touch the lives of the entire rural folks.

According to him, “People believe in what I have done and i am still doing. I am grateful to God Almighty for raising me to the level I am today. If not God, how can a man who fall down from palm trees eight times while struggling to make a living; going to farm everyday, drinking water from unclean stream become one of the power houses in the world today? I thank God for that and I will continue to appreciate God by helping the poor in the society.

He noted also that “These poor people are my encouragement and I always draw my strenght and inspiration from them because they say whereever you go, we will go with you and I cannot abandon them now”, he said .

As part of his plans for the state and her citizens, Maduka promised to make Onitsha and Nnewi the Dubai of Nigeria, if elected. He observed that Anambra state has been losing so much from the two business hub cities due to dearth of initiatives from the leadership. But was confident that all that will change once he steps in the saddle.

“I will build and maintain all the roads in the two cities, dredge the River Niger so that light ships can come in and we can be clearing our goods right there in Onitsha instead of Lagos. Most of the containers being cleared in Lagos belong to Anambra businessmen and we cannot continue losing these resources to other states…”, he said.