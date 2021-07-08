Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, the member representing Ikeduru State Constituency and other five members of Imo State Assembly were on Thursday suspended by the leadership of the House.

It was gathered that the House Members after emergency sitting resolved to suspend the members.

At the time of filing this report, no reasons had yet to received behind the sudden suspension.

The members suspended included, Hon.Uche Ogbuagu, Hon. Philip Ejiogu, Hon. Kennedy Ibeh, Hon Dominic Ezerioha, Hon Crown Onyemaechi.