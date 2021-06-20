Advertisement



By Favour Goodness

A former Anambra state governor, Mr Peter Obi, has decried the level of corruption in the country, and called for Nigerians collective divine pray for intervention.

Obi, who was also the Vice Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019 elections, Obi spoke at the Maiden Synod of the New Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Anglican Communion, held in Umuenwelum Anam, Anambra West L. G. Area of the stste.

He said the country continued to retrogress because the political leaders and elites had remained selfish, focusing on personal gains in office.

He explained that insecurity, economic challenges and many other challenges facing the country are not the biggest threat to Nigeria’s progress, but the political leaders and the elites who have refused to serve the interests of the people.

“If Nigerian leaders will be sincere in their approach to issues affecting the country and be transparent in the management of national resources, every other challenge rearing their ugly head would greatly reduce.

“The main reason I always urge Nigerians to seek divine intervention for the country is that the politicians are the major problems of the nation.

“If God can touch their hearts to use public funds for public good, the country will be better”, Obi affirmed.

Using Anambra West as a case study, he explained that such areas that have high rate of poverty need much government intervention in areas of education, good access roads and support for small businesses.

He lamented that many abandoned public projects across the nation could be traced to corruption, where those involved have looted the funds mapped out for such projects.

Obi pledged to support the Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt Rev Obiorah Uzochukwu, in areas of education, poverty eradication through support for small businesses.

He encouraged him never to be de-spirited by the enormous tasks ahead, but continue to contribute relentlessly to the progress of Anambra West. #####