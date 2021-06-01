Advertisement

Hogan Guards has partnered with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to tackle growing insecurity around the nation, with a particular focus on the Long Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

During a meeting held between the two organizations recently, the CEO of Hogan Security, Mr. Paul J. Ibirogba, and the head of the Civil Defence’s Mowe/Ibafo division, Chief Superintendent of Corps Babalola Abiodun Johnson, discussed solutions to secure the Long Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a stretch of road infamous for deadly crime, which is the area where both organizations have offices.

Due to Hogan Guards’ strategic location and large manpower at various sites along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the company seeks to provide intelligence to the NSCDC from its central command center, where they also remotely monitor crime through surveillance technology.

“As the only major private security company headquartered along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, we are committed to the protection of our community, and we appreciate the NSCDC’s assistance in achieving that goal,” said Ibirogba. The security firm, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, also pledged full support and cooperation with NSCDC as both organizations work to reduce crime around the nation.

In his response, the Divisional Officer Chief Superintendent of Corps Babalola Abiodun Johnson on behalf of the state Commandant Hameed Abodunrin appreciated Hogan Guards Security for her partnership with the division. He charged the company to be more proactive in her complimentary efforts of providing intelligent information to NSCDC on situations regarding the various crime being perpetrated on the Long Bridge along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway so as to join force with other agencies in combating the menace. The divisional officer then pledged to assist the company in the area of further training of its personnel for more effective services to the public.

He opined that other private guard companies will take after Hogan Guards to assist the government agencies particularly NSCDC in providing useful information on security matters as their tentacles are spread all over the nation. He emphasized that security should be everybody’s business considering its threats and effects on Nigeria presently.