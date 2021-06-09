Advertisement

Violators of Covid-19 protocols in Enugu State will have their day in court soon as the Governor’s Task Force, GTF, on Covid-19 Containment on Tuesday, announced it would commence enforcement any moment henceforth.

The State Coordinator of the Task Force, Prince Chris Amalu, disclosed this in an event to end second phase of sensitization campaign on the need for residents of the state to adhere strictly to Covid-19 safety protocols.

Amalu, while addressing journalists, said that no single individual in the state will feign ignorance of the Covid-19 safety protocols, adding that his team had visited all the institutions, schools, markets and the three Senatorial districts of the state and sensitized the people about the need to adhered strictly to Covid-19 safety protocols while the battle to contain the spread last.

He said the Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had signed an executive order empowering the task force to apprehend anybody violating the safety protocols.

Our correspondent, reports that some of the facilities visited includes, Enugu State College of Education Technical, ESUT, Niger Foundation Hospital and Diagnostic Centre Independence Layout Enugu and Institute of Management and Technology, IMT, Enugu among others.

Prince Amalu had while addressing the management of those facilities, explained that the aim of the awareness was to sensitize Enugu residence on the Governors executive order on Covid-19 health protection regulation.

Prince Amalu encouraged the management of the facilities and Institutions visited to continue to ensure that they promoted education on Covid-19 prevention among the students address well the customers.

A member of the Task Force and Public Health Physician ESUT Teaching Hospital Enugu, Dr. Chukwuma Igweagu, noted that the purpose of the visit was to sensitize the people on the need to continue to maintain the Covid-19 prevention protocols.

He maintained that, though the prevalence of the virus may seem to have been on the decline in Enugu State, he advised that people should not relax yet as the virus had not been fully defeated.

Dr. Igweagu however, urged everyone to a make themselves available for the 2nd dose of the oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine which is on-going in some designated centres in the state.