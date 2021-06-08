Advertisement

It has come to the knowledge of the National Youths Coalition that the hidden agenda behind the planned June 12 nationwide protest by some Nigerians is to obliterate the legacies and good memories of the late winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.

In a statement released to newsmen in Lagos by the national coordinator of the coalition, Mr. Olugbenga Michael, the group said the protest was hatched by some ‘anti-democratic forces’ who are not happy that President Muhammadu Buhari choose to honour the late democracy icon who gave his life in defence of democracy which Nigerians are enjoying today.

The group said that instead of celebrating MKO Abiola on June 12 for paying the ultimate price for democracy, anti-democratic elements across the country want to use the occasion to create confusion, anarchy, instability and inflict pains on Nigerians in the name of protest so that they could have the opportunity to advance their criminal activities of looting shops, parks and kidnapping people for ransom the same way they unleashed their evil agenda against Nigerians during the #EndSars Protest last year.

Advertisement

Accordingly, we have credible Intelligence that some hoodlums have been tasked with the responsibility of setting worship centers, foreign missions, banks and some national assets ablaze in order to blame it on the government or accuse the Nigerian authority of being responsible.

Their sponsors have also arranged for some foreign media and civil society groups to amplify their evil agenda or destructive propaganda against the Nigerian Government before the international community.

Therefore, we advise Nigerians; especially the youths to shun any form of protest on June 12 as anything contrary would be regarded as an insult to the memory of the late democracy icon, Chief MKO Abiola.

Finally, we call on parents, guardians, religious leaders and traditional rulers to call their children and subjects to order and never allow them to be used by the enemies of our democracy to destroy the nation we hold in trust for them.

To be forewarned is to be forearmed!

Signed:

Mr. Olugbenga Michael,

National Coordinator,

National Youths Coalition