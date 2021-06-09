Advertisement

It appears the State Security Services (SSS) has rescinded the invitation of the

Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

Operatives of the SSS also known as Department of State Services (DSS) had on Thursday, June 3, stormed Adoration Ministry to deliver an invitation to Fr Mbaka to come to Abuja for interrogation.

Although they didn’t meet the fiery cleric at the Adoration Ground, the operatives were asked to come back on Monday to see him.

Our correspondent gathered on Tuesday, that Fr Mbaka waited for the operatives of the secret agent on Monday as they were told by his domestic staff to come back but they didn’t show up.

A close friend of Mbaka, told our correspondent that Fr Mbaka didn’t go out of Adoration Ground, as he purposely waited for the operatives of the SSS to receive the invitation from them and know who they really are.

“Fortunately, as at 6:30pm on Monday, he didn’t see anybody or receive any letter. So as it is now Fr Mbaka hasn’t been served any letter of invitation from SSS,” the source said.

Although, details of why the intelligence unit summoned the priest were not stated but it might not be unconnected with Fr. Mbaka’s criticism of the Buhari government in recent times.

The Cleric recently said God had rejected the President and unhappy with his leadership.

Mbaka, who resumed Adoration activities on Sunday after 30 days suspension order by his Bishop, Most Rev Callistus Onaga, had flayed the DSS, saying that “the mother church (Catholic church) is both a lamb and a lion.”

He was also qouted to have also said, “I am the servant here. They don’t understand history. I spoke against Abacha. I went to Minna to tell Babangida what was wrong in his time. I spoke to Obasanjo face to face. I perform under the anointing of the Holy Spirit. I ministered to the late President Yar’Adua. I am being used by a supernatural spirit called the Holy Spirit.

He also said that if the DSS had knew the kind of anointing he has they would change.

But reacting to the development, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu said it was yet to see the letter summoning her priest by the SSS.

Communication Director, Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev Father Benjamin Achi, who spoke with our correspondent on telephone, said “the Church will react if the SSS served Fr Mbaka the invitation letter or come to arrest him. He is our priest and it is our duty to protect him.”

“At this point we only heard that the operatives of SSS came to Adoration Ground but they didn’t meet our priest. He waited yesterday (Monday) but he didn’t see anybody. We will not keep quiet but until then.”