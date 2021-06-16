Advertisement

Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of the Edo State High Court, Benin City, Edo State today June 16, 2021 convicted and sentenced the duo of Ohiaka .O. Henry (a.k.a Henryjarus) and Emmanuel Chigozie (a.k.a Frank Maxwell) to two (2) years imprisonment for fraud.

Chigozie and Henry were arraigned by the Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a seperate one count charge of impersonating foreign nationals in an attempt to defraud the unsuspecting victims.

The charge against Chigozie reads: “You Emmanuel Chigozie ( a.k.a Frank Maxwell ) on or about the 22nd of February, 2021 at Kash Mamodu Street, Ekhei Girls Secondary School Road, Auchi Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did with intent to defraud falsely represented yourself as one Frank Maxwell ( a white male) by using a Gmail account address FrankMaxwell47@gmail.com. an act of impersonation contrary to section 484 of the laws of Bendel State of Nigeria ( as applicable in Edo State ) 1976 and punishable under the same section.”

The charge against Henry reads: “that you Ohiaka O.Henry on or about 7th March, 2021 in Edo State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being a citizen of Nigeria , did with intent to defraud, falsely represented yourself as henryjarus (an American citizen ) with email: sgthenryjarus@gmail.com by sending fraudulent mails and pictures on hangout to Anna Vajciova , Natalie Cabell ( some white ladies ) which documents you claim emanated from the said (henryjarus) and hereby committed an offence of impersonation contrary to section 484 of the Criminal Code law,Cap 48 laws of Bendel State of Nigeria ( as applicable in Edo State ) 1979 and punishable under the same law.”

Advertisement

They both pleaded guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, Austin .A. Ozigbo asked the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly. However, counsel to the defendants, Pascal Ugbome, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendants have become remorseful for their actions.

Justice Ikponmwonba convicted and sentenced Chigozie to two years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000 while Oshioke Henry was convicted and sentenced to two years imprisonment or a fine of N100,000.

The convicts are also to forfeit their phones to the Federal government of Nigeria