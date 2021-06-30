Advertisement

The APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) had made a great achievement in healing the wounds of party members by repositioned the party for Nigerians and progressive-minded partisans. it is an understatement to say life has returned to the party considering bubbling nature of a once abandoned ruling party national secretariat.

Evidently,CECPC witnesses the fortunes of the party drastically improved after reduced by seven states to PDP in addition to a badly managed governorship election victory in Bayelsa state. It is commendable that committee has brought back many aggrieved party members and even reconciled many prominent party members across the country and both critical stakeholders have resolved their differences in favour of party interest.

APC enjoying gale of defections but the party must re-oil its winning machine through ideas and leadership vision. Despite this defections it is important for the party to continue its winning ways across the county. In addition that party delegates and other critical stakeholders must ensure that their produce elected NWC that possesses the top qualities required for the upcoming convention. To keep APC intact after the convention and continue its winning ways across the county in 2023 election.

Can CECPC accommodates interests of these bigwigs decampee politicians as its able to brought all contending interests under one roof and achieved true reconciliation across the 36 states and FCT. Can the interim leadership manage the gale of defections of opposition party members and ensure their abide by the party rules and regulations contains in the party constitution.

Another critical challenge is not wooing streak of opposition party bigwigs politicians to the party but accommodating their interests during and after the convention. For the CECPC to avoid the repeat of party leadership in 2015 mistakes of losing the control of party after the party success of defeated the sitting president that winning cheeriest contributed to lack of party discipline from low and high members.

In spite of this massive bigwigs decampee to the party party members expects that CECPC must continue instilling party discipline and cohesion should be sacrosanct and imbibed by members both old and new members.

However, party members expect Governor Buni and other members to remain team players at this critical stage of their assignment. There is no doubt the committee has rescued the party from an imminent collapse. The committee broke the jinx in revalidation of party membership registration exercise which made APC to have a comprehensive membership register.

So far, so good within the year of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary Convention Committee’s efforts in charting a new course for the party started yielding positive result by wooing in the governors of Zamfara, Ebonyi and Cross River states. Chairman Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign organization, former Ogun state Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and and Lt. Gen. Ihejirika have joined APC. Others are two former speakers of House of Representatives – Yakubu Dogara and Dimeji Bankole, Barnabas Gemade former PDP chairman, among others. All these success stories of APC caretaker/extra-ordinary convention committee are commendable.

Similarly, the mass defections to the APC is a signpost of the achievement made by Buni’s led committee has created in the APC by accomodating all interests and ensuring peace, unity, fairness, equity, justice, inclusion and entrenching internal democracy. In spite of this success story made by CECPC toward more consolidating the emerging success in uniting the party and ensure competent National Working Committee emerge as a only variable tool to make the party a great again.

Finally All Progressives Congress has extended the tenure of Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to another six months this is clear confidence reposed on them. Despite this party’s members faith on them it is important for the committee to conduct a credible and acceptable convention devoid litigations and complaint from other eyes NWC seats and Need to get things done properly.

Dukawa Write in from Kano abbahydukawa@gmail.com