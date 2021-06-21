Advertisement

A pro Biafra group, Biafra Liberation Council, (BLC) has warned political parties and their governorship aspirants to shun violence before and after the November 6, 2021, Anambra governorship elections, stressing that it would resist any group who tries to foment trouble.

The group disclosed that it is aware of plots to truncate the November 6 election and warned those behind the plot to desist or face its wrath.

Describing the date of the election as sacrosanct, BLC further warned that any attempt to incite the people against the Anambra state government or attack campaign grounds, would be resisted.

In a statement by its Administrative Secretary, Austin Mary Ndukwu, BLC explained that it will draft its special unit to Anambra to fish out people who may want to stifle the electoral process.

The statement disclosed that BLC would use the Anambra governorship poll as a case study to measure future political activities in the South East zone and Biafra land.

“The scheduled November 6, 2021 Anambra state governorship election must hold. The date is sacrosanct and cannot be truncated by any individual or group. Any attempt by anybody or group to incite the people against Anambra citizens and government or attack any campaign group must be dealt with. Beginning from September 21, the BLC Vanguard Intel section will be drafted to Anambra to mete out Biafra punishment to anyone found culpable or alternatively handover such persons to the South East Ebubeagu security outfit.

“Politician and political parties in Anambra state are advised to play politics without bitterness by prosecuting people oriented campaigns. BLC will use this year’s Anambra governorship election as a case study to measure future political activities in Biafraland.”

The group urged all leaders of all geo political zones in southern Nigeria to unite as one people, bury the hatchet and arise for self defence or be annihilated