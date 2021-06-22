Advertisement

To strengthen community participation in securing Kano communities, plan to raise Committees that would set eyes on strange people and their movements in the neoghbourhood, has reached an advanced stage.

Committees, according to the governor would be raised in Rano Emirate, the Emirate housing the largest forest of Falgore, in the state. Before replicating same to other parts of the state.

This was disclosed by governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, when he was receiving the Emir of Rano, Ambassador Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa, at Africa House Government House, Kano, Monday. Who visited governor to thank him over his (Emir’s) Coronation that took place two days back in Rano.

After enumerating some of the developmental projects executed within Rano Emirate, governor Ganduje reveals that, “We are soon coming up to introduce more working relationship between members of the public and security agencies. Apart from our effort towards improved community policing, this strategy will strengthen our security architecture.”

“The plan will set eyes more on strangers, to know who is coming from where? We are glad to inform you that, all our security agencies in the state are working harmoniously, without any rivalry,” he said.

Assuring that, all the committees would be under direct supervision of the Emir of Rano, who relates deeply down with his subjects, insisting that, “Such committees will set their eyes on strangers. Your Highness, the largest forest in Kano is in your domain. That is Falgore forest.

And one of the largest forests in the country. We also have biglocal government around the forest. These are Tudunwada, Doguwa, Sumaila, among others.”

Parts of the reasons, why such security committees should be in place is to help in securing the state. Which governor Ganduje urged all members of the public to also contribute their best in promoting peaceful atmosphere in the state.

On the old Emir’s Palace that was abandoned for many decades, the governor assured that, “This old Palace, that was abandoned for over 50 years now, will be reinvigorated to befit current situation.

We are, with the creation of this Palace, doing our best to bring back the lost glory of the Palace. Very soon people from Rano Emirate will see more developmental issues.”

In his short remarks, Emir Inuwa thanked the governor for his visits to the Emirate, adding that, “We are very grateful for taking the Sultan of Sokoto to Rano for the coronation. The first time in the history of Rano. We are very grateful for that.”

He, on behalf of the Emirate and the people of Rano, thanked governor Ganduje for the good developmental projects taking place in the area. And urged for more.