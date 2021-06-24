Advertisement



A billionaire businessman (name withheld), in the Anambra state governorship poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress( APC) has been caught in certificate forgery.



The billionaire who began his business in Anambra state before he forayed abroad for higher studies and business ventures was said to have tendered a forged school certificate as part of his qualifications.



This is coming barely three days to party’s governorship primary election in Anambra State.

The embattled aspirant who is from the Old Aguata subclan of the state, a source said risks disqualification before the primary.



“We have heard about the forged certificate and we are talking with him. We have a meeting with him any moment before the primary election on June 26”, a member of APC exco said.



About 16 aspirants are contesting the poll on the platform of the APC.