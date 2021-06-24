Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Hon. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, one of the contestants of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) guber primary election in Anambra state has decried intimidations during the exercise.

Ezenwankwo, who represents Orumba North and South Federal Constituency in a statement on Thursday said said people were threatened to vote a particular aspirant.

Advertisement

“The level of intimidation witnessed inside the venue of the primary arena where people are threatened to vote a particular aspirant or be dismissed by the party is indeed against good conscience. Our party cannot degenerate to this level.

“We will not give up in our struggle to ensure that internal democracy is respected in our party and that the wishes of the ordinary party faithfuls count in our daily decisions as they form majority of the voting population,” he said.

He assured that in no distant time his supporters will be communicated on the way forward as the will of God supercedes that of men.

He thanked his supporters in Anambra state and beyond especially Ewepudike Mandate Movement, South East Amalgamated Market Traders Association, Amalgamated Market Traders Association of Anambra State, APGA Past Market Leaders and others for standing firm by him and promised that they will not regret it.

“We all know that our great party, APGA held her primary election yesterday to elect who will fly the flag of our party for the Nov. 6 Governorship Election amidst issues of non conduct of ad-hoc delegates which made INEC reject the list the party submitted because INEC did not monitor the ward Congress that elected/nominated the delegates,” Ezenwankwo affirmed.

Meanwhile, Prof.Charles Soludo, winner of the primary in his acceptance speech offered his hand of fellowship to the gallant co- aspirants

“I look forward to a partnership with all of you for greater APGA and for greater Anambra.

“I salute your courage and participation in the democratic process. To the millions of Anambrarians, I say: This is your moment, seize it!

The November election is a very consequential election for the state. It will determine in which direction and speed of our march towards progress or retrogression.

“We are a unique state, richly blessed with exceptionally productive human capital scattered all over the world but struggling to build a livable and prosperous homeland.

“Past governors tried their best. Gov. Mbadinuju established Anambra State University; Governor Ngige built some strategic roads; while Gov Peter Obi as an APGA governor built more roads and in compliance to APGA manifesto, touched other sectors.

“Our current governor and leader of APGA, has taken it to the next level by combining both the micro and macro dimensions of governance: unprecedented security, Light up Anambra, 17 bridges and roads, community choose your projects; institutionalization of governance; and now the Anambra international cargo/passenger airport, international conference centre, Awka township stadium, etc.

“A fundamental summary measure of APGA government’s impact on the welfare of the people is the poverty incidence. According to the NBS, poverty incidence in Anambra declined from 53% in 2010 to 14.78% in 2020. There is no state government with comparable revenue that is doing better. So, partisan politics aside, APGA is serving the people better, and Ndi Anambra don’t want to go back to Egypt,” Soludo said.

He thanked the members at the 326 wards, local government and state executives; members of NWC, BOT and NEC, national chairman, Dr Victor Oye.

“Our biggest thanks go to our national leader/BOT Chairman and ably working governor of Anambra, Chief Willie Obiano and his amiable and supportive wife,” he said.