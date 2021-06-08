Advertisement



From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Members of a rival cult have clashed in Onyagede, Ohimini local government area of Benue State killing eight persons and injuring 18 others with bullet wounds.

Former Chairman of the Council, Musa Alechenu who disclosed this to newsmen on phone, said the cult war which is between the Vikings and Black Axe.

He said the culture war which has lasted for more than five days have unfortunately, become an interview communal war forcing villagers to flee for safety.

Advertisement

According to him, “the town has been deserted as the rivalry war has advanced to inter communal war between Ogoli and Ikpoke village of Onyagede Town.”

Alechenu called on security agencies to quickly mobilize to the area saying “I am making a passionate plea to the security agencies to come and restore peace as the aged are dieing of gun short sounds. As at now, (Monday evening), there is no single presence of security. There are dead bodies in the street,” he added.

“There is a heavy war going on in my place for the past six days now. All efforts to reach the security has gone to no avail to the extent I have tried to reach the Commissioner of Police, Madaki Audu without success. The Assistant Commissioner, Operations assured me that they are mobilizing men to the area but they did not come.

“Even the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO), for Ohimini who came with his men, immediately pulled out.

“It is not funny because as we are talking, there are dead bodies. I spoke with the Deputy Governor Benson Abounu who promised to reach out to Security Adviser to get in touch with Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS.

“On my own part, I was able to get the Commander, OPWS number and called him but he told me that only the State Government can ask them to come in. So, I’m passionately appealing to security operatives to come to our aid”, Alechenu pleaded.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene could not be reached as at the time of filing this report as she did not pick her call or answer a text message sent to her.