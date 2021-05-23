Advertisement



… says operation part of ongoing jihad by Buhari regime

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB), on Saturday, warned the South East Governors over their confidence with Fulani led federal government of Nigeria that intend to set Igbo land on fire.

It said that the Special Security Operation, codenamed ‘Operation RP – Restore Peace,’ lunched by Acting Inspector General, Usman Baba in Enugu on Tuesday, was not to restore peace as claimed but to escalate the vision and commandments of their great grandfather, Usman Dan fodio to conquer the Southern Nigeria in his expansionist conquest.

MASSOB unequivocally stated that the President, Major General Muhamadu Buhari (retd), current leader of Fulani is the worst enemy of Ndigbo.

A statment by MASSOB National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, said though, MASSOB has remained nonviolence, warned it must not be pushed to the wall.

The PUNCH had reported that the IGP had during the launching of the operation restore peace, on Tuesday, charged his men to fish out and kill all the Biafra secessionists and gunmen attacking police stations, and threatened that if any policeman lose his gun to unknown gunmen, even his dead body would be tried and dismissed from the force; and his family would not receive any benefits.

But MASSOB in the statement replied the IGP that he should have known that no amount of his threats, killings, and destruction “of our environment will ever stop the spirit of Biafra from flourishing.”

“The latest ‘Executive Order’ by both the police and Army Chiefs to ‘shoot on sighting’ non violence pro-Biafra agitators or gathering of Igbo youts is another systematic move by the Fulanis to wipe Ndigbo out from our native land.”

MASSOB maintained that the IGP and his brother, Major General Mohammedu Buhari (retd) with their Fulani cabals controlling the Nigeria government can’t stop the agitation for Biafra Republic.

“The more they applied their primitive and insensitive tactics to stop the people of Biafra, the higher we grow with international sympathy and diplomatic recognition.

“The Army, Inspector General of Police and other Security chiefs could not restore peace in Borno, Niger, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna states and entire North East only to rush dawn to Biafra land to carry out ethnic cleansing.

“The people of Biafra can never be intimidated by their weapons, lies and deception,” the statement partly read.