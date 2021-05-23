Advertisement

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has announced that its members in the Victoria State of Australia would observe the May 30 sit-at-home with candle dinner and procession in the heart of Melbourne to remember Biafran fallen heroes.

A statement by IPOB Victoria Community, signed by Director of Socials and Leader Community Affairs Committee, Mazi Nnamdi Nwokedi, and made available to our correspondent in Enugu, said the memorial ceremony would last for two days.

Mazi Nwokedi said, “the sit -at -home is not only to show respect for the ultimate sacrifice by our fallen heroes but also to send warning signals to Nigeria government that Biafrans are still speaking with one voice!”

He applauded the decision of the leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Of Biafra (MASSOB), led by comrade Uchenna Madu to observe a sit -at- home on may 31st 2021.

While he appealed to Igbos across the world to observe the sit-at-home, said “there is no greater sacrifice than the ones made by over three million Biafrans killed, whose only wrong was their determination to live freely!”

“We will never forget them,” he declared.