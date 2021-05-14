Advertisement

President of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) Fegalo Nsuke, has declared that the pervasive injustice in Nigeria gave room for lawlessness unpatriotism and bastardized our nationhood.

Nsuke therefore called on governments at all levels to work towards nation building rather than regional and ethnic agenda as presently pursued.

Speaking today in Port Harcourt, while addressing newsmen on the state of insecurity in the country, the MOSOP President said it will be futile to protect regional interests at this time in our nation’s history. He called for patriotism and urged the government to promote a just and fair society rather than watching to see the situation deteriorate.

The MOSOP President said politicians were using the ethnic card to divide Nigerians to avoid accountability for their misrule. Nsuke said the promotion of ethnic interests were only serving the interests of those who are looting and have looted the country and deprived the people of the good life they deserve.

He said it is ridiculous that a country so endowed like Nigeria will record an alarming rate of poverty that has been reported by various global organizations including the United Nations. Nsuke blamed the situation on a system that has promoted injustice and called for a change to get back our country on the path of peace and development.

“It is unfortunate that the politicians are busy promoting regions instead of standing for the country but that is only because they are looking for some cover for their misrule” the MOSOP President said today.

He noted that the ethnic interests being driven by politicians were to shield them from accounting for their misrule rather than the misguided impression of fighting for the people.

“In all of the ethnic songs they are singing, how many jobs have they created, how many jobs are they protecting, how much are they advancing the building of infrastructure to support job creation and secure society?” Nsuke asked.

He said those promoting division in the country are only doing so to protect their loots and not the people whose future have been destroyed by their misrule.

The MOSOP president regretted that the Nigerian people were failing to be conscious of the political deceit and work to secure and build the country. He called for the restructuring of the country towards a more equitable system to assuage aggrieved groups.

“The position of MOSOP is that Nigeria cannot thrive on the prevaling injustice which have eroded the confidence of the people in the system. It is therefore appropriate to address these injustices by amending and abrogating, where necessary, all the repressive decrees which found a place in our legal system” he said today.

The MOSOP President also supported the calls for restructuring to strengthen our democracy and national unity noting that in an environment where there is so much agitation, it is right to consider ways of addressing these problems including restructuring as a way to restore peace and build the confidence of the people in the system.

He said it is important to rebuild our nation by promoting respect for every Nigerian and ensuring equality and healthy competition between the peoples and amongst individuals.

Signed:

Alex AkoriSecretary GeneralMOSOP