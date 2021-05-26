Advertisement



By Okey Maduforo Awka



As the All Progressives Congress APC to Anambra state prepared for it’s primary election next month, party stakeholders are at each other’s jugglers over who becomes the consensus candidate of the party.



Too on the list it likely aspiants to be considered as party flag bearer are the Managing Director of National Inland Water Ways NIWA Dr George Moghalu, Sen Andy Uba and Azuka Okwuosa.



Also being considered are Dr Chidozie Nwankwo and D Paul Orajaka all from Anambra South Senatorial District.

Similarly the party is considering picking it’s running mate from Anambra Central Senatorai District in a bid to curry the support of the zone.



But the Director General Moghalu Campaign Organization Arch Okey Chukwuogo contended that the only most qualified aspiant that would be acceptable to all party members and outside the party is Moghalu.

He insisted that Moghalu has served the party as National Auditor and member merger committee and has been consistent as a loyal party member.

Advertisement



But the Director Contact and Operations for Azuka Okwuosa Engr Ike Ekwensi told reporters that the ticket of the party is not for sale adding that his aspiant is contesting to win but when it comes to consensus he is the most qualified.



Mr Paul Chukwuma Director General Andy Uba campaign dismissed the positions of Chukwuogo and Ekwensi nothing that Uba having been a senator for two terms and having won governoship election before, he has the pedigree to emerge as consensus candidate.



But the state chairman of the APC Chief Basil Ejidike said that it has not come to the issue of consensus adding that if the aspiants accept the idea the party has no choice but to abide by it warning that the party will not be muscled into the idea.