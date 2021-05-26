Advertisement

His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Kauran Bauchi today recieved in audience members of the Senate Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Receiving the committee which includes former Governor of Borno Senator Kashim Shettima and all the serving senators from Bauchi, Governor Bala welcomed them to the Government House Bauchi.

The Governor appreciated the committee for hosting the North East Zonal Public Hearing on the constitutional review in Bauchi and pledged to support them for the success of their assignment.

He appealed to them to provide ground for all the stakeholders to enable them contribute positively in achieving the set objectives.

He therefore expressed confidence that the outcome of the hearing will assist in addressing the challenges facing the country.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Senator Abubakar Kyari said their visit to the Governor marks the beginning of their two day public hearing on review of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said Bauchi will host prominent personalities from Bauchi, Borno and Yobe States on a mission to get the views and opinions of the citizens in order to fill the gaps in the existing constitution.

Senator Kyari said it is time for all to come together and discuss extensively on constitutional matters and come up with a fair constitution.