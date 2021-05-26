Advertisement

What fuels an insurgency? The combustible mixture of ideology and

ignorance. If a clump of uninformed people has an ideology they can die

for, they will do the illogical for it. The intercourse of ideology and

ignorance does not follow logic. Insurgency ignites and thrives in the

residence of seductive dogma.

The Igbo hold life dear. The sacrality of life is ensconced in Igbo

cosmology. ‘’Igbu ochu’’ (murder) is considered the most deadly

sin in Igbo land. In fact, in the old days where murder is committed,

the community will have to proceed on many days of cleansing of the land

and atonement for the crime. But what changed?

It is also popularly assumed that the Igbo are natively non-belligerent

and that they cannot in any circumstances resort to taking innocent

lives violently. Really, the Igbo are a peaceful people, but recent

events in the south-east have cast a doubt on this assumption.

Without a doubt, there are genuine grievances regarding the south-east

and national government relationship, but these grievances, whether

injustice or inequality, are not circumscribed to the south-east. Every

Nigerian is aggrieved. Every region — north, south-west, south-south —

has a bone to pick with the leadership. All the regions in the country

are marginalised as regards the equitable distribution of resources to

the people.

To put it clearly, every region is marginalised. But a more factual

statement will be ‘’all Nigerians at the bottom rung of the social

ladder are marginalised’’. Nigerians are victims of the carnivory of

the elite. It does not matter whether they come from the north or the

south. We are all victims of elite conspiracy regardless of where we

come from.

It is agonising that the scions of the south-east are turning their

region into Aleppo in Syria. Who brings violence and war to his own

home? As of 2019, the south-east was reputed to be the safest region in

Nigeria. It was also buoyant and fared well on the development index.

All of that is tumbling down.

The killing of police officers — some of them Igbo — the targeting of

northern residents; the destruction of property and arsoning of police

stations are tragedies that should have never been allowed to happen.

This cancer was fed and allowed to metastasise. The Igbo nourished this

beast that is now gnawing at their groin. When the serial murder of

police officers began, some applauded the effort of their killers on the

inscrutable assumption that the police are in cahoots with criminals to

destroy Igbo land. Now, the destruction of the region is not by the

hands of some herdsmen or bandits, but by the might of the sons of the

land. How is irony defined?

Igbo citizens who hold contrary opinions to the ‘’group

sentiments’’ are threatened with violence. This puts a disturbing

aspect to the secessionist agitations – if all views must be unitary.

The Igbo have never been known to be herded or conscripted into a

tyranny of opinions and actions. The Igbo are known to be republican;

open to robust arguments and subjecting every thought to scrutiny. But

what changed?

The killing of police officers in the south-east has been unmitigated

and security agencies appear to have left the people to their own fate.

Armed robberies have returned at scale. There are lamentations

everywhere. A lady shared an experience of how a mechanic she paid

upfront to fix her car in Anambra absconded with the money and

automobile, and even threatened her while bragging, ‘’there is no

more police in the south-east’’. Cultists and street lords have

assumed control of interest areas in the region. There is fear and chaos

everywhere. Life has become nasty, brutish and short in a once peaceful

region.

As a matter of fact, we are on a familiar path albeit a treacherous one.

The signs are ominous. A Nigerian born in 2000 can tell how Boko Haram

started in the north-east. Security agents and formations are often the

first to be targeted by militant groups. When they are taken out, the

people become defenceless and a new order of violence by armed gangs

reigns. Security operatives are being killed and security facilities

destroyed in the south-east now. After the security scaffold is

decimated, innocent residents and even those gloating over the revelry

of blood may become the next victims.

Already, there are displaced persons living in IDP camps in parts of

Ebonyi state — displaced as a result of internecine clashes among

communities. And with the prevailing savagery by the secessionist group,

there is bound to be more refugee problems in the south-east – if the

attacks persist. Where does that leave a people whose preoccupation is

buying and selling?

We cannot end this barbarity if we do not agree. If some choose to keep

native sympathies for those taking innocent lives, how then can the

bloodletting stop?

It is all in our hands.

By Fredrick ‘Mr OneNigeria’ Nwabufo

Twitter @FredrickNwabufo