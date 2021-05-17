Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

Authorities of South East Nigeria Presidency Movement, SEPM has urged all major political parties in the country to take South Easterners into confidence by zoning their 2023 Presidential tickets to the South East geo-political zone.

They contended that apart from being their turn to produce the next president in 2023 for sake of equity, justice and fair play, people from the southeast zone who are predominantly Ndigbo are so industrious and hardworking that they have the potential to rebuild this nation from the scratch.

SEPM’s call which was contained in a resolution passed by their general assembly during their National stakeholders cum sensitization conference held Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state, insisted that only a president from South east extraction can redeem Nigeria’s current battered situation.

SEPM National Coordinator, Mayor Ambassador Japheth Anyanwu flanked by the National Secretary and South East Zonal Coordinator, High Chief Charles Ozoeluke and Dimgba Onwuchekwa Nduka respectively said that people of the South East have been of tremendous support to Presidents who emerged from other geo-political zones, adding that Nddigbo have invested in all geo-political zones of the country thereby bringing economic development to all the states.

“We are here to ensure the Nigeria Project. We urge friends of the South East from the other five geo-political zones to support us. Southeast is part of the six geo-political zones in Nigeria. Let all political parties ensure that only presidential candidates from South East alone pick their party tickets come 2023 elections”.

In their separate speeches the SEPM Anambra State Coordinator, Hon. Obioha Ireamoke, Deaconess Joy Onyekwere, SE Woman Coordinator; Comrade Uche Rogers Nebuwa, National Director of Transport/Anambra State Youth leader and Hon. Attamah Camillus, Zonal Auditor described the people of the Southeast as enterprising recalling how they were given only 20 pounds each after they lost everything during the civil war only for them to bounce back from the scratch to become major investors, businessmen and industrialists all over the country and abroad.

“We are not talking about just Igbo presidency but for the sake of fairness let the South east produce the next president. South easterners are unique, akin to growth, cohesion, peace and development. Look at Aba, Nnewi and Onitsha which have the biggest markets in West Africa”.

“Whatever the South Easterners touch turns to gold. We are ready to produce the next president which can remedy the insecurity, economic quagmire and ensure steady development. No other geo-political zone is more Nigerian than South-easterners. Every part of this country is like home to us. We co-habit, learn their languages, invest and develop everywhere we settle”, they stated.