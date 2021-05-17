Advertisement





Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested seven suspected internet fraudsters in their hideout.

The suspects: Victor Ahamefula Chukwuemeka; Goodness Uwem; Kelvin Chukwuemeka; Charles Obulor; Emmanuel Uwem, Osinachi Ikegoruka Innocent and Uwem Ogadinma Solomon, were arrested on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, following series of established intelligence on their suspicious fraudulent dealings on the internet.

They were arrested at Mint Hotel, Okilton Drive, Off Ada George Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Items recovered from them include: Five (5) mobile phones, two (2) vehicles: one (1) Navy- blue coloured Lexus ES 350 car and one (1) ash-coloured Lexus RX350 Sports Utility Vehicle.

They will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is concluded.