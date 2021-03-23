Advertisement

From Chuks Collins, Awka

A frontline governorship aspirant in the forthcoming November 6,2021 Anambra election -Dr Chukwudozie Nwankwo has described poor leadership quality as the issue dragging the expected fast pace of development in the state down.

Nwankwo who addressed journalists in Awka yesterday noted that, “Anambra is richly endowed with people who are very creative and articulate.

Advertisement

“In the entire nation and even globally, most of the flourishing businesses are owned and managed by sons and daughters of Anambra state. That alone has singled us from the crowd.

“But if you look at our infrastructure projections, it doesn’t translate to who we are and who we ought to be.

“Looking at the citizens of the state who were given the equivalent of only twenty Naira after the civil war few years ago and where we are today, it clearly explains the intellectual industry and capability that God has endowed us with. We have been able to turn things hugely around at our India and private levels. But no one can say the same at the state level.

Therefore what we need people who have justified themselves in their chosen fields of human endeavors to take over as leaders. People who have verifiable pedigree and records that can be able to transform this state to the place of our dreams.

Taken up on who to blame for the poor state of affairs, Dr Nwankwo who is aspiring to contest on the platform of the All Progress Congress(APC), said, “Well this is not an issue for a blame game or buck passing. It’s not the time for blame. The right thing now is to change the narratives and be able to come out boldly to chat new, right course for the future leaders and generations.

“That’s why I have always asked my friends; if not now, when? And if not us, who?”