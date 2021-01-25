Advertisement

By Ben Ugorji, Owerri

Orlu local government area of Imo state is currently in turmoil as military men allegedly went on rampage killing several civilians in revenge of their dead comrades.

247ureports gathered that a group, Eastern Security Network (ESN) said to be an offshoot of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) set up by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had taken on the military men and killed a few.

Our state correspondent who spoke with a resident in the community said that the crisis had degenerated to a more worrisome situation leading to shutting down of shops and market places.

The resident further said that the Orlu main town was impassable at the early hours of today due to military takeover and this, according to him, had resulted to several loss of lives.

He appealed to the state and federal government to quickly intervene to avoid more loss of lives, disclosing that the crisis had lasted for more than four days.