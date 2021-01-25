EFCC Nabs 16 Alleged Internet Fraudsters in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has effected the arrest of 16 young men in Lekki, a cosmopolitan area in the state, for allegedly engaging in internet fraud, popularly known as yahoo yahoo.

The suspected internet fraudsters are: Habeeb Adebayo, Marcus Wisdom, Caleb Triumphant Ezikiel, Akinduro Henry, Osarobo Osasere, and Oyelami Olatunji.

Others are: Pelumi Glory, Ehibor Joseph, Emmanuel Timileyin, Jefta Akpan, Okirhie Rukewe, Oxford Robbinson, Onyeka Odika, Uzoma Gideon, Adebayo Oluwatobi, and Isreal Ugochukwu. 

They were rounded-up on January 21, 2021 at the Ziroc Residence Hotel, Lekki, Lagos by operatives who have been tracking their activities. 

Upon interrogation, they all confessed to engaging in different forms of computer-related fraud, including romance and love scam. 

A further analysis of their mobile devices and computers, also confirmed their involvement in internet fraud. 

They will soon be arraigned in court as investigations have already been concluded. 

