Breaking News: Sunday Igboho’s house razed in Ibadan

By
247ureports
-
One of the houses of Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho in Soka, Ibadan has been razed by suspected arsonists.

