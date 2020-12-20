Advertisement

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over a comment he made on insecurity in the country.

Buhari had on Thursday, told Security Chiefs that they were not doing enough to end insecurity, following the deteriorating security situation in the country.

But reacting in a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Ike Abonyi, Secondus asked Buhari to “do the honourable thing and resign.”Secondus argued that Buhari’s statement was an admission of failure of his administration to tackle insecurity in the country.

“I find it extremely unacceptable that after the President disregarded all wise counsels to rejig the nation’s security architecture for effectiveness, he is now turning round to admit their failure and blame operatives whom he kept even in their apparent inefficiency.

“As the buck stops on the table of the Commander-in-Chief, the President should accept his failure and stop looking for excuses.

Secondus recalled that while in opposition in 2013, Buhari advised the then President Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP to resign saying “Jonathan should vacate and give way to a competent hand to govern the country.”