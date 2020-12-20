Advertisement

A former Chairman of Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, Barrister Isaac Emmanuel Ekpa has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The victim’s abductors are demanding the sum of N25 million for his release.

Sources close to Ekpa said he was abducted on Friday, around Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area of the state while on his way to his homestead.

Our correspondent gathered that while the kidnappers are demanding for N25 million ransom, the family of the victim was negotiating to pay N1 million for his release.

Ekpa was said to be making preparations for his late father’s burial before the sad event took place.

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Williams Ayah, confirmed the abduction, saying a patrol team attached to the Ofu area discovered an abandoned car along the road in Ochadamu area.

He said that on close scrutiny, they found an abandoned ID card in the vehicle bearing the name Emmanuel Isaac Ekpa, apparently indicating he was kidnapped by gunmen.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edeh had directed men of the command to track the culprits and rescue the victim.