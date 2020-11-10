Advertisement

The All Progressive Congress, APC, Candidate for Isi-Uzo state constituency bye election in Enugu state, Mr Ejiofor Okwor has accused the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of threats to his.

Okwor said he has been receiving phone call threats from unknown persons he suspected were PDP thugs, threatening to kill him, members of his family and supporters over the postponed poll.

He alledged that the ruling PDP was afraid of his Candidacy hence, they were desperate over the election and wants to use intimidation and violence.

He has subsequently petitioned the Inspector General of police, IGP, Adamu Mohammed, and other security agencies in the state to come to his rescue.

Okwor alleged that the PDP has hired thugs to perfect their plans of causing violence during the election.

According to him: “Some of our supporters have been beaten up by PDP thugs, my campaign banners have been removed in so many places. Just this evening, I received a call that PDP thugs are looking for me to kill me.

“They have prepared a cult group in my village called ‘Crackers’ who they use in every election to desterblize the voting process at various polling units in other to create chance to sneak in ballot papers thumb printed outside the polls and make use of unclaimed PVCs , including those one belonging to dead people for multiple voting.

“However, should any thing happen to me, my family, my supporters or their properties, Enugu state PDP should be held responsible.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had earlier fixed the Isi Uzo bye election for October 31st, but had to postpone it indefinitely because of the #EndSARS protests.