Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asserts that the visit by governors
elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to former
President Goodluck Jonathan has further affirmed that Nigeria, as a
nation, is better under the governance of the PDP.
The visit, which is a clear endorsement of the acceptability of the PDP
administration, also indicates that the APC, in 2015, only created
artificial symbols of misgovernance, corruption and other alleged
misgivings just to discredit our party and grab the levers of power to
achieve their selfish desires.
It is evident that the Jonathan administration succeeded in office
basically because our party understands the nuances of our nation, which
we translated into people-oriented polices and programmes, in line with
the manifesto of our party, to make life comfortable for Nigerians.
This visit to Jonathan by the APC governors is a direct acceptance of
the successes recorded by our party in building a strong nation with a
virile economy that was rated as one of the fastest growing economies of
the world.
The visit is therefore a subtle step by APC governors into the corridors
of the PDP in agreement that our party holds the solution to the myriads
of problems brought to our nation by their APC and President Muhammadu
Buhari.
The PDP therefore receives the visit by APC governors as an apology by
the APC to our party and Nigerians over the lies, beguilements and other
irresponsible allegations deployed by the APC to grab power, only to
lead our nation on a journey to nowhere.
We therefore caution Nigerians to be watchful of the antics of the APC
that have failed in governance and the management of its own affairs.
For us in the PDP, the unity, stability, progress and development of our
dear nation remain paramount and as such, we will not allow the failed
APC and its pranksters, who have betrayed the trust of Nigerians, to
mislead them once again.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary,