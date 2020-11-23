Advertisement

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) asserts that the visit by governors

elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to former

President Goodluck Jonathan has further affirmed that Nigeria, as a

nation, is better under the governance of the PDP.

The visit, which is a clear endorsement of the acceptability of the PDP

administration, also indicates that the APC, in 2015, only created

artificial symbols of misgovernance, corruption and other alleged

misgivings just to discredit our party and grab the levers of power to

achieve their selfish desires.

It is evident that the Jonathan administration succeeded in office

basically because our party understands the nuances of our nation, which

we translated into people-oriented polices and programmes, in line with

the manifesto of our party, to make life comfortable for Nigerians.

This visit to Jonathan by the APC governors is a direct acceptance of

the successes recorded by our party in building a strong nation with a

virile economy that was rated as one of the fastest growing economies of

the world.

The visit is therefore a subtle step by APC governors into the corridors

of the PDP in agreement that our party holds the solution to the myriads

of problems brought to our nation by their APC and President Muhammadu

Buhari.

The PDP therefore receives the visit by APC governors as an apology by

the APC to our party and Nigerians over the lies, beguilements and other

irresponsible allegations deployed by the APC to grab power, only to

lead our nation on a journey to nowhere.

We therefore caution Nigerians to be watchful of the antics of the APC

that have failed in governance and the management of its own affairs.

For us in the PDP, the unity, stability, progress and development of our

dear nation remain paramount and as such, we will not allow the failed

APC and its pranksters, who have betrayed the trust of Nigerians, to

mislead them once again.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary,