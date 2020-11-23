Advertisement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The National Secretariat of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, will on Monday, 23rd November 2020, present an award of ‘Life Patron of NULGE in Nigeria’ to Governor Samuel Ortom.

Benue State Chairman of NULGE, Comrade Terungwa Igbe stated this in a letter to the Governor intimating him of the National President’s intended visit to the State for the conferment of the award.

He said the honour was in recognition of his support and “inestimable contribution to the emancipation of the local government system.”

The letter explained that Governor Ortom actively supported the passage of the Local Government Autonomy Bill by the 7th Benue State House of Assembly.

“The NULGE family in Nigeria resolved to appreciate you with this award because you are the first Governor to have fully granted autonomy to the Local Government in Benue State by approving for their participation as union leaders, including NULGE in the state joint account,” Igbe noted.

The award, which is to be presented to the Governor tomorrow in Makurdi, was an initiative of the late NULGE National President, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel with the approval of the National Working Committee of the union before his demise.