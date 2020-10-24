There is palpable tension in Enugu state capital on Saturday morning following alleged shooting youths trying to invade a wheelhouse where the state government stored COVID-19 palliative at the Queens Girls Secondary School at Ogui New Layout in Enugu North Local Government Areas of the state.

The youths were said to have gone to the social media at the wake of the #EndSARS protest to invite residents of Enugu State to come to the Queens School to share the Covid-19 palliative that Government stored in the area and refused to share to the people.

However, on Saturday morning, hundreds of people both men and women defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government to stem the violent protest that saw public and private facilities destroyed in the state capital, thronged the school to share the Covid-19 palliative.

Our correspondent gathered the state government on noticing the development deployed joint security operatives with Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) to stop them.

It was that when the joint security agents arrived they started shooting harassing gun but the the people who were said to be wielding matchets did not bulge, instead more youths where joining the crowd already in the Queens School gate trying to gain entry before the security opened fire on the crowd.

An eyewitness, who gave his name Onyekachi Eze, told our correspondent that three people were shot dead while many were injured.

“I think the soldiers started shooting when the crowd became much and started putting barricade and making bonfires in all the roads leading to the Ogui New Layout.”

Details later…