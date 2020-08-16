Advertisement

Oilserv Limited in conjunction with Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation distributed COVID-19 containment items and personal protective equipment worth over one hundred million naira to churches in Oraifite town and Dioceses in Anambra state to support the efforts of the church and government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The flag off of the distribution took place at Umueshi-Irefi village square. The medical supplies and personal protective equipment were also extended to Anglican and Catholic Dioceses of Awka, Niger/Onitsha, Aguata, Nnewi and the items distributed by the foundation include disposal face mask 3-ply flu virus dust protection, Nitrile Protective and disposal PVC hand gloves, Neutral infrared Thermometers, Alcohol based hand sanitizers of different sizes and Antiseptic liquid hand wash.

In a remark during the exercise, the Executive Director of Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation, Sir Azuka Okwuosa said the foundation was established in 2011 by Engr. Sir Emeka Okwuosa with the mission to help individuals and communities become self- reliant and realize their full potentials by providing access to fundamental needs such as quality health care, education, security and sustainable development.

Sir. Azuka who reeled out the achievements of the foundation in various sectors noted that this year has seen the unprecedented case of COVID-19 Pandemic affecting all areas of human life and the foundation deemed it right to support the church and government to curtail the spread of the virus by procuring the COVID-19 containment items and partner the church in the distribution to ensure it gets to the people.

He recalled the food items earlier distributed to various communities in the state to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown and advised people to continue to adhere to Federal and State government guidelines in fighting the disease.

The Archbishop, Province of Niger and Anglican Bishop of Awka, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim while receiving the medical supplies for the diocese at the Bishop’s Court, Our Saviour Church, Awka, said the church has been sensitizing the people on the need to observe COVID-19 protocols saying that the gesture will complement the efforts made so far to contain the pandemic.

Other dioceses that benefitted from the gesture include Archdiocese of Awka, Roman Catholic diocese of Awka, Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Roman Catholic diocese of Nnewi, Diocese of Nnewi, Diocese of Aguata and Diocese on The Niger.

Archbishop Ibezim on behalf of all Anglican Dioceses in Anambra state thanked Sir Emeka Okwuosa for his generosity and described him as a man sent by God at a time like this to give succor to the helpless and praised his passion to touch lives.

The Catholic Bishop of Awka diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor who also received the COVID-19 containment items for his diocese at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Awka, stressed that good things come from God hence the need for those who are opportune to bless others and thanked the donor for making life meaningful for the less privileged.

The Catholic Bishop of Nnewi, Most Reverend Hillary Odili-Okeke told the foundation that they are doing the biddings of Jesus Christ and expressed gratitude to the foundation for including the diocese in the distribution, praying for God’s blessing on the donor; Sir. Engr. Emeka Okwuosa.

The coordinator of the foundation, Professor Johnson Anene on his part called for judicious distribution and use of the items. In their separate comments, Reverend Father Hyginus Ajiero of School of Deaf and Dumb, Amakom and Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Ekwusigo branch, Reverend Christian Osondu who noted the effects of COVID-19 on the church, prayed God to bless the donor while Reverend Canon Chamberlain Igwenazo of All Saints Irefi-Oraifite led in short exhortation and prayer for the foundation.

The Metropolitan of Onitsha Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Reverend Dr. Valerian Okeke says the church is open to partner with people of good will to uplift mankind.

Archbishop Okeke stated this when the team from Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation led by the Executive Director of the foundation, Sir Azuka Okwuosa brought medical supplies and COVID-19 containment items for the Archdiocese at Basilica of The Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha.

Archbishop Okeke represented by the Chancellor of Onitsha Archdiocese, Very Reverend Fr. Prudentus Aroh who expressed joy over the philanthropic gestures of Sir Emeka Okwuosa, said that what he is doing is in consonance with Christ teaching.

The Archbishop while thanking the foundation for the COVID-19 containment provisions and confidence in the church, promised to always remember them in prayer.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Sir Azuka Okwuosa hinted that the foundation founded in 2011 with the primary aim of touching lives, has been impacting the lives of Nigerians in various sectors such as health, education and skills development among others.

He expressed readiness of the foundation to partner the church and government in raising the standard of living in communities. The team also delivered the COVID-19 containment items to Diocese on the Niger, Anglican Communion where the Bishop on the Niger, Rt.Rev. Dr.Owen Nwokolo received them at the Bishop’s court.

Bishop Nwokolo represented by the Subdean,All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, Ven. Obiora Uzochukwu and his Chaplain, Rev. Chidi Okonkwo appreciated the donor for his greatly touching lives at the grassroots saying that the hallmark of church preaching is worship God and service to humanity and urged the foundation to extend more to the diocese.

The COVID-19 containment items were also delivered to Anglican and Catholic Dioceses of Nnewi, and Aguata.

The Anglican Bishop of Nnewi, Rt. Reverend Ndubuisi Obi described the donor, Engineer Emeka Okwuosa as a man with a large heart whom God sent at a time like this to give succour to the helpless and praised his passion to touch lives while the Bishop of Aguata diocese, Rt.Rev. Samuel Ezeofor remarked that the gesture will assist them to combat the pandemic pointing out that the COVID-19 situation has taken Nigerians back to hygienic practices just as he pleaded with the foundation to come and sink bore hole for the diocese as portable water poses challenge to people living in Ekwuluobia.

The coordinator of the foundation, Professor Johnson Anene,the Facilitator and a former ABS MD, Sir Oselloka Offoh, Mr.Udechukwu Enechukwu and officials from OilServ ltd. ,Port Harcourt made up the team from Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation.